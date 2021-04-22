$213.71 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $213.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.43 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $160.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $984.57 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.67 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

