21,307 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,428,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,094 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,844 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 936,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after acquiring an additional 728,578 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

