$218.34 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will report sales of $218.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.95 million and the lowest is $208.49 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $226.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $938.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $984.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $999.50 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

HCC traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $17.98. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $923.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.