24,000 Shares in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,206,000.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

Motive Capital stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Motive Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Motive Capital Profile

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.