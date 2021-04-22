24,444 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $180.45 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average is $157.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.27.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

