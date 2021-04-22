$25.75 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $25.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.39 million to $26.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $21.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $106.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.83 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,698. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $438.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

