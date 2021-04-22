$298.15 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $298.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $302.64 million. Masimo posted sales of $269.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,096. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.10. Masimo has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

