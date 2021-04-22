3,747 Shares in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,626,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.