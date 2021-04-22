3,920 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $51.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

