$4.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report sales of $4.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $5.44 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $21.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $24.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of -398.84 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

