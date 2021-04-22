$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $460,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $690,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFI shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $265.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

