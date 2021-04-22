$497.22 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post $497.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.73 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $421.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

