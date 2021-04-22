509,117 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 509,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $20,934,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 136,955 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $3,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.