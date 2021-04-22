540 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $143.57 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $159.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.57.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

