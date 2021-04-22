546 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after buying an additional 512,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,064,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

