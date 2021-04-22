635 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $208.33 and a one year high of $342.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

