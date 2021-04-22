672 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.39. 3,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,257. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $130.68 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.