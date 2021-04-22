737,357 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 737,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $24,458,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSS stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $41.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.