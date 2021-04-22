74,800 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of SGRY opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

