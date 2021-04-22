$754.91 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $754.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $758.40 million and the lowest is $751.42 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $698.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,169. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 118,473 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

