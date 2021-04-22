$77.45 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $77.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.23 million to $96.21 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $47.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $319.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.46 million to $410.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.71 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $430.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $43.09. 2,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $536.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,744,403. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

