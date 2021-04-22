$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post $77.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $82.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $333.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $405.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 62.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 770.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 98,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

