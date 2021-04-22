790 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 97.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

