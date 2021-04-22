89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $560.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $588,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 62.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 89bio by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

