A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Trading Down 36.1%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)’s stock price was down 36.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

A.M. Castle & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

