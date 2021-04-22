Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 213,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,558,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 58,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 350.4% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 41,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $123.69. 88,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,304. The company has a market cap of $219.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.