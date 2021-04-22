ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. 470,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,647.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

