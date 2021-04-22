ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

