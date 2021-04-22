Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $130.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.28 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $105.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $603.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.96 million to $609.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $926.21 million, with estimates ranging from $924.64 million to $927.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 288,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,579 in the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

