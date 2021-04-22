Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $290.72 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $291.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.84. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

