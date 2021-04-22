Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.86.

NYSE:AYI opened at $171.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

