Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AAP opened at $199.87 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $112.41 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.43.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

