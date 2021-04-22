Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.35. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.38. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $112.41 and a 1 year high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

