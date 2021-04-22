Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $128.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WMS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $4,698,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,138,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

