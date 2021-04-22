AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $207,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,568.7% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,220 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE ING opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.