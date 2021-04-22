AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $64,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $280.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $150.73 and a 12-month high of $282.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

