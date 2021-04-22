AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $74,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 53.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 77,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 51,563 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

