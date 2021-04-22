AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $59,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

