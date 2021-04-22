AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,716 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 142.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Orange were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Orange by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.