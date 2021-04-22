AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 606,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,536,000 after acquiring an additional 181,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.