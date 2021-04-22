AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.89.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

