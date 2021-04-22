Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AEG stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

