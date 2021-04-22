Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Down to $18.48

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.85. Aemetis shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 12,391 shares changing hands.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $503.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

