Aew Uk Reit Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AEWU opened at GBX 93.03 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £147.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. Aew Uk Reit has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.98.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

