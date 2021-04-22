Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Afya from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Afya currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Afya has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth $13,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 251,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,079 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Afya by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

