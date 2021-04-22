Aggreko (LON:AGK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $674.69

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 674.69 ($8.81) and traded as high as GBX 872 ($11.39). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 870.50 ($11.37), with a volume of 1,077,779 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 674.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.48%.

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

