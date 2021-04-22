Airbloc (ABL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,843.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $3,843.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00067517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00670226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.92 or 0.07936441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049543 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

