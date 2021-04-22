Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €97.73 ($114.98) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.41.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

