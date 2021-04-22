Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.77.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Albemarle by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.80. 1,397,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68. Albemarle has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

