Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

